Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan taking on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event will see No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny attempt to halt the momentum of undefeated No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, June 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 10pm/7pm ETPT The prelims will kick off on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171 vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Alan Baudot (253)
Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (156)
Bantamweight Bout: Nate Maness (135) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (136)
Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (185.5) vs Rodolfo Vieira (185)
Weigh-in Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs Tafon Nchukwi (206)
Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs TJ Brown (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Raulian Paiva (136) vs Sergey Morozov (136)
Flyweight Bout: JP Buys (126) vs Cody Durden (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher (135.5) vs Mario Bautista (135.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)
Weigh-in Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot
Don't Miss A Single Strike Of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada on June 25, 2022. Prelims Begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT
