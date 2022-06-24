Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout featuring No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan taking on No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. The co-main event will see No. 10 ranked welterweight Neil Magny attempt to halt the momentum of undefeated No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, June 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 10pm/7pm ETPT The prelims will kick off on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 7pm/4pm ETPT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results: