Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC returns to Orlando, FL for the first time in over four years with an intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland. Heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event when No. 4 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa meets No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, December 3 at Amway Center. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Official Weigh-In Results: