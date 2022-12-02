 Skip to main content
Stephen Thompson poses during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Orlando To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 2, 2022

UFC returns to Orlando, FL for the first time in over four years with an intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland. Heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event when No. 4 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa meets No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, December 3 at Amway Center. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Kevin Holland (170.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (170)

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs Matt Schnell (126)

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (266) vs Sergei Pavlovich (255)

Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (186) vs Roman Dolidize (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (184.5)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170) vs Phil Rowe (173.5)*

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Emily Ducote (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154.5) vs Scott Holtzman (155.5)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Marc Diakiese (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145) vs Jonathan Pearce (146) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125) vs Amanda Ribas (125)

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy (156) vs Genaro Valdez (156)

Featherweight Bout: Marcelo Rojo (145) vs Francis Marshall (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs Istela Nunes (114.5)

*Phil Rowe weighed-in above the welterweight limit and will be fined 30% of his purse

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Prelims begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

: