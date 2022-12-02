Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland

UFC returns to Orlando, FL for the first time in over four years with an intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland. Heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event when No. 4 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa meets No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: THOMPSON vs. HOLLAND will take place Saturday, December 3 at Amway Center. The entire card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT and the prelims at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Stephen Thompson (170) vs Kevin Holland (170.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (170)
Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs Matt Schnell (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (266) vs Sergei Pavlovich (255)
Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (186) vs Roman Dolidize (185.5)
Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (184.5)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (170) vs Phil Rowe (173.5)*
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Emily Ducote (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154.5) vs Scott Holtzman (155.5)
Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Marc Diakiese (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145) vs Jonathan Pearce (146)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125) vs Amanda Ribas (125)
Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy (156) vs Genaro Valdez (156)
Featherweight Bout: Marcelo Rojo (145) vs Francis Marshall (145)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs Istela Nunes (114.5)
*Phil Rowe weighed-in above the welterweight limit and will be fined 30% of his purse
