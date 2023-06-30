Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

International Fight Week
UFC returns to the APEX with a high-stakes match in the middleweight division, as No. 7 ranked contender Sean Strickland takes on Abus Magomedov. In addition, we will see No. 12 lightweight Damir Ismagulov and No. 15 Grant Dawson square off in a pivotal 155-pound clash.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs. MAGOMEDOV will take place Saturday, July 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov Official Weigh-In Results:
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (186) vs Abus Magomedov (186)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Damir Ismagulov (156) vs Grant Dawson (156)
Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (170.5) vs Michael Morales (170.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (126) vs Melissa Gatto (125.5)
Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim (156) vs Benoit Saint Denis (156)
Middleweight Bout: Nursultan Ruziboev (183.5) vs Brunno Ferreira (185)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Kevin Lee (171) vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (171)
Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito (145.5) vs Westin Wilson (146)
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Yana Santos (144.5) vs Karol Rosa (146)
Lightweight Bout: Guram Kutateladze (155) vs Elves Brener (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ivana Petrovic (125.5) vs Luana Carolina (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Blagoy Ivanov (259)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.