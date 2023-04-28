 Skip to main content
Song Yadong of China poses on the scale at UFC APEX on September 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 28, 2023

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contender matchup that sees No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10 Ricky Simon. Song enters his second consecutive UFC main event looking to land another signature finish and catapult himself into the title conversation. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon
/

MAIN CARD 

Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (136) vs Ricky Simon (136)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Fernando Padilla (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)

Welterweight Bout: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Trey Waters (171)

PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (265) vs Jake Collier (265.5)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5)

Best Finishes From Saturday's Fighters

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Irina Alekseeva (140)*

Catchweight Bout (140-lbs): Journey Newson (138.5) vs Marcus McGhee (140)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

*Irina Alekseeva weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

**Hailey Cowan weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
:
Ahead Of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, Former Two-Division Champion Henry Cejudo Sits Down With Daniel Cormier To Discuss Coming Out Of Retirement And His Shot At Bantamweight Gold
Interviews

Henry Cejudo Sits Down With Daniel Cormier | UFC 288

Ahead Of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, Former Two-Division Champion Henry Cejudo Sits Down With Daniel Cormier To Discuss Coming Out Of Retirement And His Shot At Bantamweight Gold

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver, Canada On June 10, 2023
Announcements

Women's Bantamweight Championship Trilogy Bout…

UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3 Takes Place On Saturday, June 10 At Vancouver's Rogers Arena

More
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

Dana White Announces Whittaker vs Du Plessis Among…

UFC President Dana White Announced Three Fights Slated For International Fight Week, Including Title Eliminator Between Robert Whittaker And Dricus Du Plessis

More
: