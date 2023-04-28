Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

Interviews
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contender matchup that sees No. 8 ranked contender Song Yadong lock horns with No. 10 Ricky Simon. Song enters his second consecutive UFC main event looking to land another signature finish and catapult himself into the title conversation. Simon aims to extend his five-fight win streak with a statement performance and cement himself as a top contender in the division.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SONG vs SIMON will take place Saturday, April 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will be seen on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon
/
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (136) vs Ricky Simon (136)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (185.5)
Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs Cody Brundage (185.5)
Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Fernando Padilla (145.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (262.5) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (258)
Welterweight Bout: Josh Quinlan (169) vs Trey Waters (171)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday (265) vs Jake Collier (265.5)
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Charles Johnson (125.5)
Best Finishes From Saturday's Fighters
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Irina Alekseeva (140)*
Catchweight Bout (140-lbs): Journey Newson (138.5) vs Marcus McGhee (140)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Hailey Cowan (137.5)** vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (135.5)
*Irina Alekseeva weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 30% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Hailey Cowan weighed in above the women's bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.