Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez headline a stacked card at the UFC Apex this Saturday in a bantamweight bout that is sure to change the landscape of the division. In the co-main event, elite light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Khalil Rountree Jr collide.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez takes place December 9, 2023 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Prelims get underway at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT. Main card action begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The entire event can be viewed on ESPN+ in the US.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (136) vs Chris Gutierrez (136)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (204)
Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Jamie Mullarkey (156)
Bantamweight Bout: Tim Elliott (136) vs Sumudaerji (136)
Middleweight Bout: JunYong Park (185.5) vs Andre Muniz (186)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (170.5) vs Kevin Jousset (170.5)
Flyweight Bout: HyunSung Park (126) vs Shannon Ross (126)
Lightweight Bout: Steve Garcia (155) vs Melquizael Costa (155.5)
Women’s Bantameight Bout: Luana Santos (139)* vs Stephanie Egger (135)
Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (125)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Rayanne Amanda (115) vs Talita Alencar (116)
*Luana Santos weighed-in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
