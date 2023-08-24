Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

Free Fight
Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To Singapore
UFC makes a return to the Lion City with two of the best featherweights in the world, as former UFC featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked Max "Blessed" Holloway takes on No. 8-ranked contender "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, a light heavyweight thriller sees No. 8 ranked contender Anthony "Lionheart" Smith, holder of 20 first-round finishes, rematch No. 10 ranked Ryan "Superman" Spann, holder of 15 first-round finishes.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway (146) vs The Korean Zombie (146)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Ryan Spann (205)
Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze (146) vs Alex Caceres (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura (135) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs Taila Santos (124.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa (255) vs Parker Porter (256)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264) vs Lukasz Brzeski (243)
Bantamweight Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs Garrett Armfield (135)
Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (170) vs Rolando Bedoya (170.5)
Welterweight Bout: Billy Goff (170) vs Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Na Liang (126) vs JJ Aldrich (126)
Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi (146) vs Jarno Errens (145)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie, live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.