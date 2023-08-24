Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and presented by 19 Crimes, an award-winning global wine brand by Treasury Wine Estates, the Official Wine of UFC in Asia. Leading global live entertainment company AEG Presents has been appointed as the official UFC event promoter.

This special event airs at a special time: prelims get underway at 5am ET / 2pm PT. Main card action kicks off at 8am ET / 5am PT. The entire event can be seen on ESPN+ in the United States.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie Official Weigh-In Results: