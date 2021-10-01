Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 3 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd squares off with No. 11 Macy Chiasson.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday, October 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

MORE: Fight By Fight Preview

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Official Weigh-In Results: