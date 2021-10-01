 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 1, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 3 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd squares off with No. 11 Macy Chiasson.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday, October 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

MORE: Fight By Fight Preview

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Johnny Walker (204.5)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (169.5) vs Niko Price (170.5)

Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (137)* vs Macy Chiasson (136)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (154.5) vs Mike Breeden (158.5)**

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (125.5) vs Casey O’Neill (125)

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (138.5)*** vs Karol Rosa (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith (155.5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs Gaetano Pirrello (134.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Shanna Young (134.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (136) vs Johnny Eduardo (135.5)

 

* Women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd weighed in today over the limit at 137 pounds and as a result, her bout against Macy Chiasson has been canceled from tomorrow’s card.

** Mike Breeden weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

***Bethe Correia weighed in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

 

 

