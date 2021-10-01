Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

Watch UFC
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 3 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd squares off with No. 11 Macy Chiasson.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday, October 2 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Johnny Walker (204.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)
Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (169.5) vs Niko Price (170.5)
Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (137)* vs Macy Chiasson (136)
Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (154.5) vs Mike Breeden (158.5)**
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (125.5) vs Casey O’Neill (125)
Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (138.5)*** vs Karol Rosa (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith (155.5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs Gaetano Pirrello (134.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Shanna Young (134.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (136) vs Johnny Eduardo (135.5)
* Women’s bantamweight Aspen Ladd weighed in today over the limit at 137 pounds and as a result, her bout against Macy Chiasson has been canceled from tomorrow’s card.
** Mike Breeden weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
***Bethe Correia weighed in above the bantamweight limit. She forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
