Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen battle No. 10 Song Yadong.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. SONG will take place Saturday, September 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song Official Weigh-In Results:
Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song | Top Finishes
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Song Yadong (135.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer (185) vs Alen Amedovski (185.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (229) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (261)
Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (138)* vs Sara McMann (135)
Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles (170) vs Louis Cosce (170.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Denise Gomes (115) vs Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden (156) vs Daniel Zellhuber (155)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs Gillian Robertson (125)
Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Javid Basharat (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta (155) vs Cameron VanCamp (155.5)
Weigh-In Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
*Aspen Ladd weighed-in two pounds above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. Due to Ladd weighing in over the bantamweight limit, the bout between Sara McMann has been canceled from the card.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song, Live From the UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin At 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off Of At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
