Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

The UFC heavyweight division continues to be on display at UFC APEX as No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane aim to make a statement in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 11 Magomed Ankalaev.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane will take place Saturday, February 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.