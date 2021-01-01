Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

Athletes
The UFC heavyweight division continues to be on display at UFC APEX as No. 3 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 7 Ciryl Gane aim to make a statement in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked UFC light heavyweight Nikita Krylov intends to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 11 Magomed Ankalaev.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane will take place Saturday, February 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)
Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5)
Prelims
Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)
Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)*
*Max Grishin weighed in about the light heavyweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Bout proceeds as scheduled.
-Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27.
-Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.
