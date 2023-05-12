Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Announcements
UFC returns to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time since 2018 with an all-action main event between heavyweight finishers as No. 9 ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik aims to land another signature KO when he takes on surging No. 12 contender Jailton Almeida. Also on the card, No. 5 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith faces No. 7 Johnny Walker in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. ALMEIDA will take place Saturday, May 13 at Spectrum Center. The main card will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes kicking off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, with the prelims airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT. The entire card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The same ESPN+ English audio call will also be available on SiriusXM Fight Nation (Channel 156).
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs Jailton Almeida (231)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Johnny Walker (205.5)
Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs Ian Garry (170.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs Ihor Potieria (204.5)
Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Alex Morono (169.5)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown (170) vs Court McGee (170.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (239.5) vs Chase Sherman (254)
Catchweight Bout: Cody Stamann (139) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Mandy Bohm (126)
Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle (173)** vs Gabe Green (170.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Tainara Lisboa (134)
*The lightweight bout between Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez was cancelled due to weight management issues on the Rodriguez side.
**Bryan Battle weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main kicks off live on ABC at 3pm PT/12pm PT.