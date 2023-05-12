Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. ALMEIDA will take place Saturday, May 13 at Spectrum Center. The main card will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes kicking off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, with the prelims airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT. The entire card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The same ESPN+ English audio call will also be available on SiriusXM Fight Nation (Channel 156).

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Official Weigh-In Results: