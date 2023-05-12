 Skip to main content
Jarzinho Rozenstruik during the UFC 282 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Charlotte, NC To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • May. 12, 2023

UFC returns to Charlotte, North Carolina for the first time since 2018 with an all-action main event between heavyweight finishers as No. 9 ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik aims to land another signature KO when he takes on surging No. 12 contender Jailton Almeida. Also on the card, No. 5 ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith faces No. 7 Johnny Walker in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. ALMEIDA will take place Saturday, May 13 at Spectrum Center. The main card will air on ABC and ESPN Deportes kicking off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, with the prelims airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT. The entire card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The same ESPN+ English audio call will also be available on SiriusXM Fight Nation (Channel 156).

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs Jailton Almeida (231)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Johnny Walker (205.5)

UFC Charlotte Fight By Fight Preview

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs Ian Garry (170.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs Ihor Potieria (204.5)

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Alex Morono (169.5)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown (170) vs Court McGee (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (239.5) vs Chase Sherman (254)

Catchweight Bout: Cody Stamann (139) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5)

MORE CHARLOTTE: Jairzinho Rozenstruik Positive | Jailton Almeida's Test | Johnny Walker's Best Moments | Anthony Smith's Top Finishes | Cody Stamann | Tainara Lisboa

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs Mandy Bohm (126)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle (173)** vs Gabe Green (170.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Tainara Lisboa (134)

*The lightweight bout between Natan Levy and Pete Rodriguez was cancelled due to weight management issues on the Rodriguez side.

**Bryan Battle weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

