Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 12 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal flyweight matchup featuring No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Royval taking on No. 5 Tatsuro Taira. In addition, exciting lighweights Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval () vs Tatsuro Taira ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares () vs JunYong Park ()
Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani () vs Jared Gooden ()
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson () vs Rafa Garcia
Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez () vs Alex Morono ()
Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs Josh Fremd ()
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara () vs Ramazan Temirov ()
Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce () vs Pat Sabatini ()
Welterweight Bout: Themba Gorimbo () vs Niko Price ()
Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa () vs Sean Sharaf ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Julia Polastri () vs Cory McKenna ()
Bantamweight Bout: Dan Argueta () vs Cody Haddon ()
Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter () vs Lucas Rocha ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
