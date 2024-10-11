Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Official Weigh-In Results: