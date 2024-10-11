 Skip to main content
Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 12 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 11, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal flyweight matchup featuring No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Royval taking on No. 5 Tatsuro Taira. In addition, exciting lighweights Grant Dawson and Rafa Garcia lock horns. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROYVAL vs TAIRA takes place Saturday, October 12 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 1pm PT / 4pm ET, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval () vs Tatsuro Taira ()  

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares () vs JunYong Park ()  

Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani () vs Jared Gooden ()

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson () vs Rafa Garcia

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez () vs Alex Morono () 

Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs Josh Fremd ()  

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara () vs Ramazan Temirov () 

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce () vs Pat Sabatini () 

Welterweight Bout: Themba Gorimbo () vs Niko Price ()  

Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa () vs Sean Sharaf ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Julia Polastri () vs Cory McKenna ()

Bantamweight Bout: Dan Argueta () vs Cody Haddon ()

Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter () vs Lucas Rocha ()    

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

