Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas weigh in
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Kick Off At 7pm ET / 4pm PT, March 23.
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 22, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In the featured prelim bout, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown. 

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs Rose Namajunas (125.5)  

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (246.5) vs Justin Tafa (264.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs AJ Dobson (185.5)  

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs Cameron Saaiman (135)

Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (146)   

Featherweight Bout: Fernando Padilla (145) vs Luis Pajuelo (145)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs Trey Ogden (155.5) 

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs Julian Erosa (146) 

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (136) vs Cody Gibson (135.5)   

Featherweight Bout: Jarno Errens (144.5) vs Steven Nguyen (145) 

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Montserrat Rendon (135) vs Daria Zhelezniakova (135.5) 

Flyweight Bout: Igor Severino (125) vs Andre Lima (126) 

Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (237) vs Mick Parkin (262.5)   

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

