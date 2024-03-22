Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

Highlights
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas in the five-round main event. In the featured prelim bout, Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden square off in a pivotal lightweight showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS takes place Saturday, March 23 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN and ESPN+ 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas
/
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs Rose Namajunas (125.5)
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (246.5) vs Justin Tafa (264.5)
Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs AJ Dobson (185.5)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs Cameron Saaiman (135)
Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Youssef Zalal (146)
Featherweight Bout: Fernando Padilla (145) vs Luis Pajuelo (145)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs Trey Ogden (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs Julian Erosa (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (136) vs Cody Gibson (135.5)
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Breakdown | Ribas One Of One | Namajunas Interview | Cameron Saaiman Speaks | Shahbazyan Interview | Mick Parkin Returns | "The Ninja" Begins | Mohammed Usman | Rising Talents
Featherweight Bout: Jarno Errens (144.5) vs Steven Nguyen (145)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Montserrat Rendon (135) vs Daria Zhelezniakova (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Igor Severino (125) vs Andre Lima (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (237) vs Mick Parkin (262.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Podcast
Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast
UFC 300