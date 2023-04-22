Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PAVLOVICH vs. BLAYDES will take place Saturday, April 22 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Official Weigh-In Results: