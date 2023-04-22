 Skip to main content
Sergei Pavlovich of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 22, 2023

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal clash in the heavyweight division that will see No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich take on No. 4 Curtis Blaydes

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PAVLOVICH vs. BLAYDES will take place Saturday, April 22 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich () vs Curtis Blaydes (262.5)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (185) vs Bruno Silva (186)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs Brogan Walker ()

Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Rick Glenn (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Montel Jackson (136)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Karol Rosa (144.5) vs Norma Dumont (145)

Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs Junior Tafa (252)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Pavlovich Explosive | Fighters On The Rise | Key Main Event Notes 

Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall (146) vs William Gomis ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira () vs Karine Silva (126)

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand (136) vs Batgerel Danaa (136)

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

