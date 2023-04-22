Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC returns to the APEX with a pivotal clash in the heavyweight division that will see No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich take on No. 4 Curtis Blaydes.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: PAVLOVICH vs. BLAYDES will take place Saturday, April 22 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich () vs Curtis Blaydes (262.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (185) vs Bruno Silva (186)
Lightweight Bout: Bobby Green (156) vs Jared Gordon (155.5)
Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs Brogan Walker ()
Welterweight Bout: Jeremiah Wells (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Rick Glenn (155.5) vs Christos Giagos (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Montel Jackson (136)
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Karol Rosa (144.5) vs Norma Dumont (145)
Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (239.5) vs Junior Tafa (252)
Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall (146) vs William Gomis ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira () vs Karine Silva (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand (136) vs Batgerel Danaa (136)
