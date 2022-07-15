Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Las Vegas – UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results: