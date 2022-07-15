Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Highlights
Las Vegas – UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Brian Ortega (146) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.4)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs Amanda Lemos (116)
Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (170.6) vs Muslim Salikhov (170.8)
Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Sumudaerji (125.8)
Order UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2
Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs Charles Jourdain (145.6)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs Miesha Tate (125.8)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.6) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.6)
Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135.6) vs Jack Shore (136)
Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (146) vs Herbert Burns (145.4)
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Breakdown | Brian Ortega's Plan | Brian vs Yair Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Amanda Lemos | Yair Rodriguez's Best Days | Fight By Fight Preview | Ricky Simon | Jessica Penne
Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs Da-Un Jung (205.6)
Middleweight Bout: Dwight Grant (184.4) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.6)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (115.8) vs Emily Ducote (115.6)
Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, Live From The UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. Prelims Begin at 11am ET/8am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off On ABC At 2pm ET/11am PT
:
:
Special Feature
International Fight Week with Megan Olivi
Announcements