 Skip to main content
Brian Ortega poses on the scale during the UFC 266 ceremonial weigh-in at Park Theater on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

They've Stepped On The Scales In Long Island To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 15, 2022

Las Vegas – UFC will return to ABC for a third time with a thrilling battle between top featherweight contenders that has championship implications on the line when No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 Yair Rodriguez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ORTEGA vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, July 16 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. The main card will air live on ABC at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT and will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will kick off on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Brian Ortega (146) vs Yair Rodriguez (145.4)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs Amanda Lemos (116)

Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang (170.6) vs Muslim Salikhov (170.8)

Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell (126) vs Sumudaerji (125.8)

Order UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs Charles Jourdain (145.6)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy (125.2) vs Miesha Tate (125.8)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.6) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (185.6)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (135.6) vs Jack Shore (136)

Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (146) vs Herbert Burns (145.4)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Breakdown | Brian Ortega's Plan | Brian vs Yair Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Amanda LemosYair Rodriguez's Best DaysFight By Fight Preview | Ricky Simon | Jessica Penne

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (205) vs Da-Un Jung (205.6)

Middleweight Bout: Dwight Grant (184.4) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.6)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (115.8) vs Emily Ducote (115.6)

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez, Live From The UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. Prelims Begin at 11am ET/8am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off On ABC At 2pm ET/11am PT

Tags
weigh-ins
Official Weigh-In
UFC Long Island
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Women's Bantamweight

Watch All The Best Submissions From The Women's Bantamweight Division

Watch the Video
Megan Olivi
Special Feature

International Fight Week with Megan Olivi

Go behind the scenes with the beloved UFC commentator as she prepares for the biggest fight week of the year.

Watch the Video
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
Announcements

Dana White Talks UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 | Tickets…

Tickets Available Now For UFC's Huge Return To Salt Lake City 

More
: