Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez

Dangerous flyweights collide in the UFC Apex as as Matheus Nicolau faces off against Alex Perez in a Las Vegas main event that has huge implications for the 125-lb division. In the co-main event, hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov square off in a high-stakes showdown.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: NICOLAU vs PEREZ takes place Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN. The prelims will air on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez Official Weigh-In Results:
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs Alex Perez (126)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann (205.5) vs Bogdan Guskov (204.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane da Silva (126) vs Karine Silva (125.5)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Heavyweight Bout: Austen Lane (254.5) vs Jhonata Diniz (255)
Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (146) vs David Onama (148.5)*
Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (171) vs Uroš Medić (171)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Victor Henry (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Michal Figlak (155)
Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Mayes (264) vs Caio Machado (251.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marnic Mann (115.5) vs Ketlen Souza (115.5)
Lightweight Bout: James Llontop (156.5)** vs Chris Padilla (154.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ivana Petrovic (126) vs Liang Na (126)
Lightweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez (155) vs Maheshate (155.5)
*Onama weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his to purse his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Llontop weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his to purse his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.