Neil Magny & Carlos Prates
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing November 9 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 8, 2024

UFC returns to the UFC APEX with an electric welterweight bout between No. 15 ranked contender Neil Magny and rising star Carlos Prates. In addition, international middleweight star Reinier de Ridder makes his UFC debut against veteran Gerald Meerschaert.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MAGNY vs PRATES takes place Saturday, November 9 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims kick off at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171) vs Carlos Prates (170.5)  

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs Reinier de Ridder (185) 

Bantamweight Bout: Gaston Bolanos (135.5) vs Cortavious Romious (136)  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs Gillian Robertson (116)

Middleweight Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Duško Todorović (185.5)

PRELIMS

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115)

Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs Zach Scroggin (174)**

Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (171) vs Charles Radtke (170.5)  

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann (135.5) vs Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore (186) vs Antonio Trocoli (186)    

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Mullins (137)*** vs Klaudia Syguła (136)

*Due to a medical issue on the Ricky Turcios side, his fight vs Benardo Sopaj has been cancelled.

**Zach Scroggin weighed in above the welterweight limit of 171 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

***Melissa Mullins weighed in above the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Athletes

