Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting welterweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Vicente Luque run it back with No. 5 Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will see Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners collide when Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at middleweight.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs. MUHAMMAD 2 will take place Saturday, April 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. The preliminary card will kick off on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque () vs Belal Muhammad ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho () vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev ()
Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza () vs Andre Fialho ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva () vs Wu Yanan ()
Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini () vs TJ Laramie ()
Welterweight Bout: Mounir Lazzez () vs Ange Loosa ()
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark () vs William Knight ()
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg () vs Pannie Kianzad ()
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose () vs Brandon Jenkins ()
Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia () vs Jesse Ronson ()
Heavyweight Bout: Chris Barnett () vs Martin Buday ()
Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt () vs Trey Ogden ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Istela Nunes () vs Sam Hughes ()
Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili () vs Kevin Croom ()