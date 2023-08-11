Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs DOS ANJOS will take place Saturday, August 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos Official Weigh-In Results: