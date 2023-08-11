 Skip to main content
Vicente Luque of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 244 weigh-ins at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2019 in New York, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Get Underway At 4pm ET / 1pm PT
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 11, 2023

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electrifying welterweight showdown as No. 10 ranked contender Vicente Luque takes on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Also on the card, fan favorite Cub Swanson looks to deliver another exciting performance against Hakeem Dawodu.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LUQUE vs DOS ANJOS will take place Saturday, August 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (171)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (146) vs Hakeem Dawodu (146)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree (203.5) vs Chris Daukaus (205)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (116) vs Iasmin Lucindo (116)

Middleweight Bout: AJ Dodson (185.5) vs Tafon Nchukwi (189.5)*

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (189)** vs Jamie Pickett (186)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: JP Buys (136) vs Marcus McGhee (136)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (156) vs Mike Breeden (156)

Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall (145.5) vs Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (266) vs Martin Buday (266)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs Montserrat Conejo (113)

Bantamweight Bout: Damon Blackshear (136) vs Jose Johnson (135.5) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Juliana Miller (126) vs Luana Santos (126)

*Tafon Nchukwi weighed in above the middleweight limit. 

**Josh Fremd weighed in above the middleweight limit.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

: