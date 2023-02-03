 Skip to main content
Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac of Moldova face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 3, 2023

UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (265) vs Serghei Spivac (255.5)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Da Woon Jung (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura (253.5) vs Blagoy Imavov (256.5)

Full Fight Card Breakdown

Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (170.5)

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

PRELIMS

RTUFC Lightweight Final Bout: Jeka Saragih (155) vs Anshul Jubli (155.5)

RTUFC Featherweight Final Bout: JeongYeong Lee (145) vs Yi Zha (145.5)

The Road To UFC Finale: What You Need To Know

RTUFC Bantamweight Final Bout: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs Rinya Nakamura (135)

RTUFC Flyweight Final Bout: SeungGuk Choi (125.5) vs HyunSung Park (124.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs Mandy Bohm (125.5) 

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Derrick Lewis FeatureSerghei Spivac Feature

Middleweight Bout: JunYong Park (185.5) vs Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs Jesus Aguilar (125)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4, 2023. Prelims start at 10pm ET/7pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 1am ET/10pm PT. 

: