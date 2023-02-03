Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

UFC returns to the UFC APEX with a hard-hitting main event featuring No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and No. 12 Serghei Spivac. In the co-main event, light heavyweights Da Woon Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEWIS vs. SPIVAC will take place Saturday, February 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The main card will follow at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT.

Among other bouts, the prelim card will feature the finalists from the Road To UFC tournament.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results: