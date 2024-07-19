Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

Free Fight
UFC returns to the APEX with a critical strawweight bout as No. 3 ranked contender Amanda Lemos and No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head with a title shot in their sights. Also on the card, fan favorite Dooho Choi returns to the Octagon to face Bill Algeo in an exciting featherweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs JANDIROBA takes place Saturday, July 20 in Las Vegas. The prelims will air on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ESPN at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba Official Weigh-In Results:
Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba | UFC Journey
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos () vs Virna Jandiroba ()
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares () vs Junyong Park ()
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia () vs SeungWoo Choi ()
Lightweight Bout: Kurt Holobaugh () vs Kaynan Kruschewsky ()
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden () vs Bruno Silva ()
Featherweight Bout: Dooho Choi () vs Bill Algeo ()
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: JeongYeong Lee () vs Hyder Amil ()
Bantamweight Bout: Brian Kelleher () vs Cody Gibson ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick () vs Dione Barbosa ()
Lightweight Bout: Loik Radzhabov () vs Trey Ogden ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Luana Carolina () vs Lucie Pudilova ()
Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman () vs Thomas Petersen ()
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
