Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in the strawweight division, as No. 10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos attempts to spoil the return of former champion Jessica Andrade. In the lightweight co-main event, MMA legend Clay Guida takes on rising Peruvian talent Claudio Puelles.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs ANDRADE will take place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Official Weigh-In Results: