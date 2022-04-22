 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 22, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with an intriguing matchup in the strawweight division, as No. 10 ranked contender Amanda Lemos attempts to spoil the return of former champion Jessica Andrade. In the lightweight co-main event, MMA legend Clay Guida takes on rising Peruvian talent Claudio Puelles.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEMOS vs ANDRADE will take place Saturday, April 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos (115) vs Jessica Andrade (115.5)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154) vs Claudio Puelles (155.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (125.5) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs Chase Sherman (249)

Main Event Preview | Amanda Lemos' Win Streak | Jessica Andrade's Constant Change

Featherweight Bout: Lando Vannata (146) vs Charles Jourdain (144.5)

PRELIMS

Catchweight Bout (190 lbs): Jordan Wright (190) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5)

Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant (170.5) vs Sergey Khandozhko (165)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro (205) vs Ike Vllanueva   (205.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Cameron Else (135)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons (170) vs Evan Elder (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (205) vs Philipe Lins (205)

Welterweight Bout: Dean Barry (170.5) vs Mike Jackson (170)

Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

