Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs. SPANN will take place Saturday, February 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Ryan Spann (205)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (186) vs Brendan Allen (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (265) vs Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (125) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (171) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)

Lightweight Bout: Erick Gonzalez (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)