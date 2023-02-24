Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

Watch UFC
UFC delivers another thrilling night of fights at UFC APEX, headlined by a light heavyweight contenders’ bout between No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also, No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz battles Brendan Allen in a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series signees.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs. SPANN will take place Saturday, February 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Ryan Spann (205)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (186) vs Brendan Allen (186)
Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (265) vs Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (125) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)
Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (171) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)
Lightweight Bout: Erick Gonzalez (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann
PRELIMS
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126)
Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs Victor Martinez (154.5)
Catchweight (130-lbs) Bout: Ode Osbourne (130) vs Charles Johnson (130)
Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Carl Deaton (156)
Lightweight Bout: Rafael Alves (155) vs Nurullo Aliev (155)
*Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Hailey Cowan () vs Ailin Perez (135)
*Bout cancelled due to Cowan illness
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, live from the UFC APEX on Februrary 25, 2023. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.