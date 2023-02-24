 Skip to main content
Nikita Krylov of Ukraine poses on the scale during the UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 24, 2023

UFC delivers another thrilling night of fights at UFC APEX, headlined by a light heavyweight contenders’ bout between No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 Ryan Spann. Also, No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Andre Muniz battles Brendan Allen in a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series signees.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KRYLOV vs. SPANN will take place Saturday, February 25 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (206) vs Ryan Spann (205)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Andre Muniz (186) vs Brendan Allen (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai (265) vs Don’Tale Mayes (261.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tatiana Suarez (125) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Malott (171) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)

Lightweight Bout: Erick Gonzalez (156) vs Trevor Peek (155.5)

PRELIMS

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) vs Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs Victor Martinez (154.5)

Catchweight (130-lbs) Bout: Ode Osbourne (130) vs Charles Johnson (130)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Carl Deaton (156)

Lightweight Bout: Rafael Alves (155) vs Nurullo Aliev (155)

*Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Hailey Cowan () vs Ailin Perez (135)

 

*Bout cancelled due to Cowan illness

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, live from the UFC APEX on Februrary 25, 2023. Prelims start at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

