Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive main event. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs ALLEN will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT KATTAR vs ALLEN OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS: