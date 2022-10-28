 Skip to main content
Calvin Kattar poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Moody Center on June 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 28, 2022

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive main event. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs ALLEN will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT KATTAR vs ALLEN OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Arnold Allen (145.5)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Max Griffin (170.5) 

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (259)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (185) vs Tresean Gore (185.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Khalil Rountree (205)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (241) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261) 

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs Junyong Park (185)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Arnold Allen Is A Dark Horse No LongerCalvin Kattar Is Keen On Ending This One EarlyCalvin Kattar's Top FinishesFighters On The Rise | Dustin Jacoby InterviewKhalil Rountree Jr. | Tim Means Interview | Max Griffin Interview

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145) vs Steve Garcia (146)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Carlos Mota (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (136) vs Joshua Weems (139.5)*

*Weems weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
UFC Vegas 63
:
UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Special Feature

Best Of Hasbulla

Fan favorite Hasbulla has swept the MMA community by storm, teaming up with some of the sports biggest names like Khabib and Alexander Volkanovski to deliver memorable moments.

Watch the Video
Learn more about Power Slap. Tune-in to the Press Conference Friday, November 11 from New York City. 
Announcements

Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…

Learn more about Power Slap live from New York City on Friday, November 11. Don't miss! 

Watch the Video
Rose Namajunas vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217
Highlights

Top Knockouts | Strawweight

Of All The KOs At 115 Pounds, These Were Our Picks For The Very Best

Watch the Video
: