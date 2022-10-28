Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

Special Feature
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 6 Arnold Allen collide in what promises to be an explosive main event. In the co-main event, hard-hitting Tim Means and Max Griffin square off in a pivotal bout at 170 pounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KATTAR vs ALLEN will take place Saturday, October 29 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT KATTAR vs ALLEN OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Arnold Allen (145.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Max Griffin (170.5)
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (259)
Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (185) vs Tresean Gore (185.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Khalil Rountree (205)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (241) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261)
Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs Junyong Park (185)
Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145) vs Steve Garcia (146)
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Carlos Mota (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (136) vs Joshua Weems (139.5)*
*Weems weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
