Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm () vs Ketlen Vieira ()
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio () vs Michel Pereira ()
Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani () vs Dusko Todorovic ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana () vs Tabatha Ricci ()