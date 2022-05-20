Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a must-watch women’s bantamweight contenders’ bout featuring former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Holly Holm vs. No. 5 Ketlen Vieira.

Also on the card, a welterweight matchup will see No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Michel Pereira.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Official Weigh-In Results: