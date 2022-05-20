 Skip to main content
Holly Holm poses on the scale during the UFC 246 weigh-in at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • May. 20, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a must-watch women’s bantamweight contenders’ bout featuring former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Holly Holm vs. No. 5 Ketlen Vieira.

Also on the card, a welterweight matchup will see No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio take on Michel Pereira.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLM vs. VIEIRA will take place Saturday, May 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET/1pm PT and the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm () vs Ketlen Vieira ()

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio () vs Michel Pereira ()

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani () vs Dusko Todorovic ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana () vs Tabatha Ricci ()

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders () vs Junyong Park ()

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes () vs Alen Amedovski ()

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida () vs Parker Porter ()

Lightweight Bout: Omar Morales () vs Uros Medic ()

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez () vs Vince Morales ()

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper () vs Felipe Colares ()

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed () vs Sam Hughes ()

