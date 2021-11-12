Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Athletes
The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway battles No. 3 Yair Rodriguez. Hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event when Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, November 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.
Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway () vs Yair Rodriguez ()
Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell () vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer () vs Leah Letson ()
Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza () vs Khaos Williams ()
Prelims Start At A Special Time: 1pm/10am ETPT. Enjoy The Whole Card on ESPN+
Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong () vs Julio Arce ()
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises () vs Joel Alvarez ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo () vs Andrea Lee ()
Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson () vs Collin Anglin ()
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey () vs Liana Jojua ()
Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese () vs Rafael Alves ()
Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu () vs Da-un Jung ()
