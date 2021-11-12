 Skip to main content
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 12, 2021

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway battles No. 3 Yair Rodriguez. Hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event when Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima.
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, November 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Max Holloway () vs Yair Rodriguez ()

Co-Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell () vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer () vs Leah Letson ()

Welterweight Bout: Miguel Baeza () vs Khaos Williams ()

Prelims Start At A Special Time: 1pm/10am ETPT. Enjoy The Whole Card on ESPN+

Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong () vs Julio Arce ()

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises () vs Joel Alvarez ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo () vs Andrea Lee ()

Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson () vs Collin Anglin ()

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey () vs Liana Jojua ()

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese () vs Rafael Alves ()

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu () vs Da-un Jung ()

