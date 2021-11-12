Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a featherweight contenders’ bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, as No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway battles No. 3 Yair Rodriguez. Hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event when Ben Rothwell faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. RODRIGUEZ will take place Saturday, November 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Main Event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results: