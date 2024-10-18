 Skip to main content
Anthony Hernandez and Michel Pereira
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 19 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 18, 2024

UFC continues its run at UFC APEX with an exciting middleweight matchup between two surging contenders as No. 13 ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14 Michel Pereira. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau aims to defend his spot in the Top 10 against No. 14 Asu Almabayev.  

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Michel Pereira (185.5)

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (126) vs Sumudaerji (126) 

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Bantamweight Bout: Jake Hadley (135.5) vs Cameron Smotherman (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (144.5) vs Daniel Pineda (145.5) 

FOLLOW UFC NEWS: On Facebook | On X

Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira
/

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs Asu Almabayev (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Brad Katona (135.5) vs Jean Matsumoto (135.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards (139)* vs Tamires Vidal (135.5) 

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Darren Elkins | Melissa Martinez | Brad Katona | Jessica Penne | Rob Font | Anthony Hernandez | Jake Hadley | Kyler Phillips | Michel Pereira

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115)  

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez (115.5) vs Alice Ardelean (115)

Heavyweight Bout: Austen Lane (251) vs Robelis Despaigne (264)  

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Now

*Joselyne Edwards weighed in above the bantamweight limit.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Max Holloway Relives BMF Moments
Athletes

Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments

Look Back At The Most Bada** Moments of BMF Champion, Max Holloway's Career Ahead Of His Upcoming Title Shot Against Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 7, 2024
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas

More
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Interviews

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of…

The Tension Mounts When The Two Men Battling For The Featherweight Title October 26, 2024 Meet For An Interview On ESPN

Watch the Video