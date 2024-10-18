Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

Athletes
UFC continues its run at UFC APEX with an exciting middleweight matchup between two surging contenders as No. 13 ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14 Michel Pereira. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau aims to defend his spot in the Top 10 against No. 14 Asu Almabayev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Official Weigh-In Results:
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Michel Pereira (185.5)
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (126) vs Sumudaerji (126)
Bantamweight Bout: Jake Hadley (135.5) vs Cameron Smotherman (135.5)
Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (144.5) vs Daniel Pineda (145.5)
PRELIMS
Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs Asu Almabayev (125.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Brad Katona (135.5) vs Jean Matsumoto (135.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards (139)* vs Tamires Vidal (135.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (115.5) vs Elise Reed (115)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez (115.5) vs Alice Ardelean (115)
Heavyweight Bout: Austen Lane (251) vs Robelis Despaigne (264)
*Joselyne Edwards weighed in above the bantamweight limit.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
