Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC® continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185) vs Nick Maximov (185)
Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (169.0)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Sam Alvey (205) vs Brendan Allen (205)
Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore (186) vs Bryan Battle (185.5)
Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Steven Peterson (*149)
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (135.5) vs John Castaneda (136)
Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs Michael Trizano (145.5)
Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (203) vs Danilo Marques (205.5)
Welterweight Bout: Jason Witt (171.5) vs Phil Rowe (170.5)
Flyweight Bout: Malcolm Gordon (126) Denys Bondar (125)
*Steven Peterson weighed-in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent.
