Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC® continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results: