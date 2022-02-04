 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 4, 2022

UFC® continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs Sean Strickland (185.5)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185) vs Nick Maximov (185)

Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (169.0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sam Alvey (205) vs Brendan Allen (205)

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore (186) vs Bryan Battle (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Steven Peterson (*149)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns (135.5) vs John Castaneda (136) 

Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs Michael Trizano (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (203) vs Danilo Marques (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Jason Witt (171.5) vs Phil Rowe (170.5)    

Flyweight Bout: Malcolm Gordon (126) Denys Bondar (125)

*Steven Peterson weighed-in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent.

