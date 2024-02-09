Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results: