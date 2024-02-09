Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185) vs Joe Pyfer (185.5)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (146) vs Andre Fili (146)
Middleweight Bout: Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs Ihor Potieria ()
Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview
Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)
Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Darrius Flowers ()
Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles (171) vs Carlos Prates (171)
Lightweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (156) vs Timothy Cuamba (155)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Bruna Brasil (115.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark (204.5) vs Marcin Prachnio (204.5)
Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (170.5) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Zac Pauga (206) vs Bogdan Guskov (205.5)
Featherweight Bout: Fernie Garcia (146) vs Hyder Amil (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Marcos () vs Aoriqileng (136)
