Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

The Fighters Step To The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday February 10
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 9, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with an action-packed bout featuring No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson and rising star Joe Pyfer. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the 185-pound weight class sees Brad Tavares take on Gregory Rodrigues.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs PYFER takes place Saturday, February 10 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (185) vs Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (146) vs Andre Fili (146)  

Middleweight Bout: Robert Bryczek (185.5) vs Ihor Potieria ()

Saturday's Fight By Fight Preview

Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares (186) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (156) vs Darrius Flowers ()

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles (171) vs Carlos Prates (171)

Lightweight Bout: Bolaji Oki (156) vs Timothy Cuamba (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Bruna Brasil (115.5) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Devin Clark (204.5) vs Marcin Prachnio (204.5)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Sanko Interviews Pyfer | Hermansson Interview | Michael Johnson Interview | Dan Ige Interview | Meet Robert Bryczek | Main Event Breakdown

Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin (170.5) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Zac Pauga (206) vs Bogdan Guskov (205.5) 

Featherweight Bout: Fernie Garcia (146) vs Hyder Amil (145.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Marcos () vs Aoriqileng (136)    

