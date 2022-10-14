Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Highlights
Weigh-in
The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an intriguing women’s flyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6 Viviane Araujo look to make a statement in their first UFC main event. Also on the card, all-action bantamweights meet as Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GRASSO vs. ARAUJO will take place Saturday, October 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso () vs Viviane Araujo ()
Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson () vs Jonathan Martinez ()
Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov () vs Brandon Royval ()
Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright () vs Dusko Todorovic ()
Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov () vs Alonzo Menifield ()
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez () vs Brandon Davis ()
Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao () vs Victor Henry ()
Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov () vs Jacob Malkoun ()
Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito () vs Lucas Alexander ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez () vs Sam Hughes ()
Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira () vs CJ Vergara ()
Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson () vs Pete Rodriguez ()
