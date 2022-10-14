Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an intriguing women’s flyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6 Viviane Araujo look to make a statement in their first UFC main event. Also on the card, all-action bantamweights meet as Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GRASSO vs. ARAUJO will take place Saturday, October 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo Official Weigh-In Results: