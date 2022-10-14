 Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso of Mexico poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Nationwide Arena on March 25, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 14, 2022

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an intriguing women’s flyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6 Viviane Araujo look to make a statement in their first UFC main event. Also on the card, all-action bantamweights meet as Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GRASSO vs. ARAUJO will take place Saturday, October 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso () vs Viviane Araujo ()

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson () vs Jonathan Martinez ()

Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov () vs Brandon Royval ()

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright () vs Dusko Todorovic ()

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov () vs Alonzo Menifield ()

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez () vs Brandon Davis ()

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao () vs Victor Henry ()

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov () vs Jacob Malkoun ()

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito () vs Lucas Alexander ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez () vs Sam Hughes ()

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira () vs CJ Vergara ()

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson () vs Pete Rodriguez ()

: