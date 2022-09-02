Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

Athletes
The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.
Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.
Prelims for this special event get underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Your Paris main card gets started at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire presentation can be viewed on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (247) vs Tai Tuivasa (266)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (186) vs Marvin Vettori (186)
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs Roman Kopylov (186)
Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi (154.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (155)
Featherweight Bout: William Gomis (146) vs Jarno Errens (146)
Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (146)
PRELIMS
Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (186) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (186)
Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (156) vs Michal Figlak (156)
Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (186)
Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Gabriel Miranda (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135) vs Cristian Quinonez (136)
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (145) vs Ailin Perez (144.5)
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.
