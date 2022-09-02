 Skip to main content
Ciryl Gane of France poses on the scale during the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center on August 06, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

The Fighters Step To The Scales To Make It Official For The UFC's First Event In France
By UFC Staff • Sep. 2, 2022

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth. 

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

Prelims for this special event get underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Your Paris main card gets started at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire presentation can be viewed on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa
MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (247) vs Tai Tuivasa (266)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (186) vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs Roman Kopylov (186)

Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi (154.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (155)

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis (146) vs Jarno Errens (146)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (146)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (186) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (156) vs Michal Figlak (156)

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (186)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135) vs Cristian Quinonez (136)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (145) vs Ailin Perez (144.5)

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Live From The Accor Arena In Paris, France. Prelims Begin at 12pm ET/9am PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 3pm ET/12pm PT.

