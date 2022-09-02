Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

Prelims for this special event get underway at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Your Paris main card gets started at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire presentation can be viewed on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Official Weigh-In Results: