 Skip to main content
Ciryl Gane of France poses on the scale during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Paris To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Kick Off At 12pm ET / 9am PT.
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 1, 2023

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No. 1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No. 8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years. In the co-main event, No. 3 Manon Fiorot welcomes former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division.

Prelims get underway at a special time: 12pm ET / 9am PT. Main card action begins at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (250) vs Serghei Spivac (256)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Manon Fiorot (125) vs Rose Namajunas (125)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Thiago Moises (156)

Paris Fight By Fight Preview | Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs Bogdan Guskov (205)

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis (146) vs Yanis Ghemmouri (146)

Featherweight Bout: Morgan Charriere (146) vs Manolo Zecchini (146)

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Taylor Lapilus (135) vs Caolan Loughran (136)

Welterweight Bout: Ange Loosa (171) vs Rhys McKee (171)

MORE PARIS: Namajunas Career Highlights | Paris Fighters On The RiseMain Event Spotlight | Spivac All Focus | Ciryl Gane Interviewed By John Gooden

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Nora Cornolle (136) vs Joselyne Edwards (136)

Bantamweight Bout: Farid Basharat (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)

Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Zarah Fairn (140) vs Jaqueline Cavalcanti (139)

Dana White'S Contender Series Live Every Tuesday

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

:
Ahead Of UFC's Return To Paris, Heavyweight Contender Ciryl Gane Sits Down With John Gooden To Catch Up On His Growth Since His Last Fight Against Jon Jones In March
Interviews

Ciryl Gane Sits Down With John Gooden Ahead Of UFC…

Ahead Of UFC's Return To Paris, Heavyweight Contender Ciryl Gane Sits Down With John Gooden To Catch Up On His Growth Since His Last Fight Against Jon Jones In March

Watch the Video
Caolán Loughran, Actor Louis Mandylor, UFC Paris Preview with Guest Co-Host Phoenix Carnevale
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Caolán Loughran, Actor Louis Mandylor…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Chan Sung Jung of South Korea prepares to face Max Holloway in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Thank You, Zombie

Reflecting On The Career Of “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, Who Announced His Retirement Following His Fight With Max Holloway On Saturday Evening In Singapore

More
: