Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

UFC makes its highly anticipated return to Paris with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ bout as No. 1 ranked Ciryl Gane takes on No. 8 Serghei Spivac at the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2. Gane, who has become a household name in France, fights in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years. In the co-main event, No. 3 Manon Fiorot welcomes former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas to the flyweight division.

Prelims get underway at a special time: 12pm ET / 9am PT. Main card action begins at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+ in the US.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac Official Weigh-In Results: