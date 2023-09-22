Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Free Fight
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high stakes lightweight matchup as No. 6 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev takes on No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell steps back into the Octagon against No. 13 Dan Ige.
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot
/
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FIZIEV vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, September 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results:
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot
/
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)
Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Dan Ige (146)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (116) vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle (171) vs AJ Fletcher (170.5)
Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Charles Jourdain (145.5)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot.
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot.
/
PRELIMS
Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Argueta (136) vs Miles Johns (136)
Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (171) vs Andre Filho (171)
Dana White Announces Key UFC 295 & UFC 296 Bouts
Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun (186) vs Cody Brundage (185)
Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (237) vs Jake Collier (256.5)
Pre-Order UFC 284: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mizuki (115.5) vs Hannah Goldy (115.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134) vs Montserrat Rendon (135)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags