Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan poses on the scale during the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 22, 2023

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high stakes lightweight matchup as No. 6 ranked contender Rafael Fiziev takes on No. 7 Mateusz Gamrot. Also on the card, No. 12 ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell steps back into the Octagon against No. 13 Dan Ige

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FIZIEV vs. GAMROT will take place Saturday, September 23 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The prelims will begin at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot Official Weigh-In Results:

 

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Rafael Fiziev (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Dan Ige (146)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (116) vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle (171) vs AJ Fletcher (170.5)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Charles Jourdain (145.5)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Argueta (136) vs Miles Johns (136)

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (171) vs Andre Filho (171)

Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun (186) vs Cody Brundage (185)

Heavyweight Bout: Mohammed Usman (237) vs Jake Collier (256.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mizuki (115.5) vs Hannah Goldy (115.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134) vs Montserrat Rendon (135)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

