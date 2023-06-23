Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria

International Fight Week
UFC returns to Florida with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9 Ilia Topuria.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, June 24 in Jacksonville, with the entire card available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The main card will also air on ABC and the Prelims on ESPN.
SPECIAL START TIME: Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.
Limited UFC Jacksonville Tickets Available Here
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs Ilia Topuria (146)
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Amanda Ribas (125) vs Maycee Barber (126)
Heavyweight Bout: Austen Lane (245.5) vs Justin Tafa (266)
Full Jacksonville Fight Card Preview
Featherweight Bout: David Onama (146) vs Gabriel Santos (145)
Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs Bruno Silva (186)
PRELIMS
Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (171) vs Phil Rowe (171)
Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (171) vs Wellington Turman (171)
Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs Loik Radzhabov (157.25)*
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (114) vs Gillian Robertson (116)
Flyweight Bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs Josh Van (125.25)
MORE JACKSONVILLE: Co-Main Preview | Robertson Submission Tour | Rising Stars | Back In The Mix For Emmett
Lightweight Bout: Trevor Peek (156) vs Chepe Mariscal (154)
Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (146) vs Jack Jenkins (145.5)
Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (126) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (129)**
Middleweight Bout: Cody Brundage (186) vs Sedriques Dumas (185)
*Loik Radzhabov weighed in above the lightweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Kleydson Rodrigues weighed in above the flyweight limit.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria, live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.