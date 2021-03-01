Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

International Women's Day
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight matchup as No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and No. 13 Belal Muhammad collide in the main event. In the co-main event, ranked light heavyweights aim to steal the show as No. 10 Misha Cirkunov takes on No. 13 Ryan Spann.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD will take place Saturday, March 13 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the prelims at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
Weigh-in Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Edwards Vs Muhammad
Weigh-in Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Edwards Vs Muhammad
Main Card
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206)
Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)
Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)
Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5)
Weigh-In Recap | UFC Fight Night: Edwards Vs Muhammad
Weigh-In Recap | UFC Fight Night: Edwards Vs Muhammad
Prelims
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)
Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)
Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)
Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171)
