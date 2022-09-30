Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting strawweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern clash with No. 6 Yan Xiaonan. An action-packed co-main event will see a showdown between exciting welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs. YAN will take place Saturday, October 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Official Weigh-In Results: