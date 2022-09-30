Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

Athletes
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting strawweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern clash with No. 6 Yan Xiaonan. An action-packed co-main event will see a showdown between exciting welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs. YAN will take place Saturday, October 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan Official Weigh-In Results:
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Main Event: Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (115.5)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Francisco Trinaldo (170)
Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (135)
Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)
Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda (139.5) vs Daniel Santos (138.5)
Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (155) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)
Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (253) vs Aleksei Oleinik (254)
Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (155) vs Jesse Ronson (155.5)
Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs Brendan Allen (186)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Max Grishin (205.5) vs Phillipe Lins (205.5)
Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) vs Chelsea Chandler (140)
Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs Randy Costa (135)
*Due to an illness with Jessica Penne, her strawweight bout with Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled.
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
