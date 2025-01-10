Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday January 11, 2024 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• Jan. 10, 2025
UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dernand No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribascollide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (116) vs Amanda Ribas (116)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Carlston Harris (170)
Middleweight Bout: Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)