Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas weighing in
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing Saturday January 11, 2024 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 10, 2025

UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas collide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.  

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (116) vs Amanda Ribas (116)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs Carlston Harris (170)

Middleweight Bout: Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis (185.5) vs Roman Kopylov (185.5)   

Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (145) vs Austin Bashi (145.5) 

Welterweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (171) vs Uroš Medić (171) 

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout: Jose Johnson (128.5)* vs Felipe Bunes (126) 

Middleweight Bout: Marco Tulio (185.5) vs Ihor Potieria (188)**

Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises (155.5) vs Trey Ogden (155.5)

Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons (171) vs Jacobe Smith (170.5) 

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ernesta Kareckaite (126) vs Nicolle Caliari (125.5) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs Bruno Lopes (205.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Fatima Kline (116) vs Viktoriia Dudakova (116)

Lightweight Bout 3 Rounds: Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs Joe Solecki (155)

 

*Jose Johnson weighed in above the flyweight limit of 126 pounds. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.

**Ihor Potieria weighed in above the middleweight limit of 186 pounds. He forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.