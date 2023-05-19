 Skip to main content
Mackenzie Dern poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on September 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • May. 19, 2023

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Angela Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings. In addition, exciting middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs Hill will take place Saturday, May 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Angela Hill (114.5)

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)

Women’s Catchweight (120-lbs) Bout: Emily Ducote (119.5) vs Loopy Godinez (119.5)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (169.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (170.5)

Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs Michael Johnson (155)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)*

Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs Gilbert Urbina (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (156) vs Nick Fiore (154)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva (124.5) vs Victoria Leonardo (124.5)

Welterweight Bout: Takashi Sato (170.5) vs Themba Gorimbo (170)

 

*Vanessa Demopoulos weighed in above the strawweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

**Orion Cosce weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

weigh-ins
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
