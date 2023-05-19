Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Announcements
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Angela Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings. In addition, exciting middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs Hill will take place Saturday, May 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs Angela Hill (114.5)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)
Women’s Catchweight (120-lbs) Bout: Emily Ducote (119.5) vs Loopy Godinez (119.5)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (169.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (170.5)
Lightweight Bout: Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs Michael Johnson (155)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Maheshate (155.5) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)*
Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs Gilbert Urbina (170)
Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)
Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (156) vs Nick Fiore (154)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva (124.5) vs Victoria Leonardo (124.5)
Welterweight Bout: Takashi Sato (170.5) vs Themba Gorimbo (170)
*Vanessa Demopoulos weighed in above the strawweight limit. She forfeits 20% of her purse to her opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
**Orion Cosce weighed in above the welterweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.
