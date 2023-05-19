Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern enters her third UFC main event looking to secure another highlight-reel submission. Angela Hill intends to extend her current win streak with the biggest victory of her career and vault into the Top 10 of the rankings. In addition, exciting middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs Hill will take place Saturday, May 20 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

