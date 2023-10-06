Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

Best Of
The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday October 7
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout in the lightweight division, as No. 10 ranked contender Grant Dawson takes on the always exciting Bobby Green. Also on the card, middleweights Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DAWSON vs GREEN will take place Saturday, October 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and the prelims beginning at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Bobby Green (156)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer (185) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (184.5)
Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (170.5) vs Joaquin Buckley (170)
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Ricky Glenn (155.5)
Featherweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Philipe Lins (204) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs Diana Belbita (115.5)
Flyweight Bout: Nate Maness (126) vs Mateus Mendonca (125.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs Kanako Murata (115.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Aoriqileng (136) vs Johnny Munoz (136)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.