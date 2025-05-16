Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Official Weigh-In Results: