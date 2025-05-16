Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales
The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 17 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 16, 2025
UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALEStakes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170) vs Michael Morales (170.5)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs Paul Craig (205)