Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 17 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • May. 16, 2025

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES  takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170) vs Michael Morales (170.5)    

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs Paul Craig (205) 

Lightweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff (155.5) vs Mairon Santos (155.5) 

Middleweight Bout: Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs Nursulton Ruziboev (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145) vs Melquizael Costa (145)  

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Gabe Green (154.5) vs Matheus Camilo (155)

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Yadier del Valle (145.5) vs Connor Matthews (145)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Luana Santos (136) vs Tainara Lisboa (135.5) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed (115) vs Denise Gomes (115)  

Flyweight Bout: HyunSung Park (125.5) vs Carlos Hernandez (126)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs Tecia Pennington (114.5) 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

