Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing September 7 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 6, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with the intent of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns () vs Sean Brady () 

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade () vs Natalia Silva () 

Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia () vs Kyle Nelson ()  

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell () vs Cody Durden ()

Lightweight Bout: Trevor Peek () vs Yanal Ashmouz () 

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu () vs Chris Padilla () 

Featherweight Bout: Isaac Dulgarian () vs Brendon Marotte () 

Flyweight Bout: Felipe Dos Santos () vs Andre Lima ()  

Featherweight Bout: Yizha () vs Gabriel Santos ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim () vs Vanessa Demopolous ()  

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski () vs Dylan Budka ()

Featherweight Bout: Zygimantas Ramaska () vs Nathan Fletcher () 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

