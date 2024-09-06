Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

Announcements
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with the intent of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns () vs Sean Brady ()
Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jéssica Andrade () vs Natalia Silva ()
Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia () vs Kyle Nelson ()
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell () vs Cody Durden ()
Lightweight Bout: Trevor Peek () vs Yanal Ashmouz ()
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Rongzhu () vs Chris Padilla ()
Featherweight Bout: Isaac Dulgarian () vs Brendon Marotte ()
Flyweight Bout: Felipe Dos Santos () vs Andre Lima ()
Featherweight Bout: Yizha () vs Gabriel Santos ()
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim () vs Vanessa Demopolous ()
Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski () vs Dylan Budka ()
Featherweight Bout: Zygimantas Ramaska () vs Nathan Fletcher ()
