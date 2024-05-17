Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. MURPHY takes place Saturday, May 18 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, with the prelims kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results: