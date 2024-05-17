 Skip to main content
Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing May 18 At The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • May. 17, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling clash of featherweight contenders that will see legendary KO artist and No. 12 ranked Edson Barboza take on undefeated Lerone Murphy.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. MURPHY takes place Saturday, May 18 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, with the prelims kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results:

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Lerone Murphy (146) 

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (170) vs Carlston Harris (169.5)

Welterweight Bout: Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)   

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (136) vs Vinicius Salvador (136) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy
/

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Victor Martinez (156) vs Tom Nolan (155.5) 

Light Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Sy (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (205.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134.5) vs Melissa Gatto (134.5)  

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Breakdown | Main Event Origin Stories | Get To Know Lerone Murphy | Barboza's Fire | Tom Nolan InterviewRamiz Brahimaj's Full Story

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs Warlley Alves (186) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)  

Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (135.5) 

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs Emily Ducote (115.5)  

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
UFC Apex
UFC Vegas 92
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: UFC legend Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Im
Athletes

Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

More
Sean O'Malley reacts to Max Holloway's Knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300
UFC 300

Fighters React To Max Holloway's BMF Knockout Punch

On The One Month Anniversary Of His Epic Win, We Watch Fighters React In Real Time To Max Holloway's BMF-Winning KO Of Justin Gaethje

Watch the Video
Matt Brown on a background with the word Thank You
Athletes

Matt Brown Retirement Feature

Look Back At Matt Brown's Exciting Career In The Octagon.

Watch the Video