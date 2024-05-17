Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling clash of featherweight contenders that will see legendary KO artist and No. 12 ranked Edson Barboza take on undefeated Lerone Murphy.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. MURPHY takes place Saturday, May 18 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, with the prelims kicking off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (145.5) vs Lerone Murphy (146)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (170) vs Carlston Harris (169.5)
Welterweight Bout: Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (136) vs Vinicius Salvador (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Angela Hill (115.5)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Victor Martinez (156) vs Tom Nolan (155.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Oumar Sy (206) vs Tuco Tokkos (205.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134.5) vs Melissa Gatto (134.5)
Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs Warlley Alves (186)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Alatengheili (136) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (135.5)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs Emily Ducote (115.5)
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy took place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 18, 2024. See the final Prelim and Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!