Tom Aspinall of England poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at O2 Arena on March 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura

The Fighters Step On The Scale In London To Make It Official For Saturday's Return To The O2 Arena
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 21, 2023

UFC returns to London on July 22 for the second UK event of the year, and fourth UK event in 18 months. The O2 plays host once again as British No. 5 ranked heavyweight Tom Aspinall takes on Polish No. 10 ranked Marcin Tybura. Also on the card, Liverpool’s own Molly McCann will face off against Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko in an intriguing flyweight matchup

Prelims for UFC London kick off at a special time: 12pm ET / 9am PT. Main card action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on ESPN+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall (258) vs Marcin Tybura (246)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann (125) vs Julija Stoliarenko (125)

Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood (146) vs Andre Fili (145)

UFC London Fight Card Preview

Middleweight Bout: Paul Craig (186) vs Andre Muniz (185)

Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert (155) vs Fares Ziam (155)

Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (146) vs Josh Culibao (146)

PRELIMS

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (136) vs Daniel Marcos (136)

Welterweight Bout: Danny Roberts (171) vs Jonny Parsons (171)

Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese (156) vs Joel Alvarez (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Mick Parkin (264) vs Jamal Pogues (266)

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (186) vs Bryan Barberena (185)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (135) vs Pannie Kianzad (136)

Lightweight Bout: Chris Duncan (156) vs Yanal Ashmouz (155)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Shauna Bannon (115) vs Bruna Brasil (115)

Flyweight Bout: Jafel Filho (126) vs Daniel Barez (125)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. Prelims start at 12p ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12p PT. Get your tickets now! 

