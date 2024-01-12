Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Announcements
UFC kicks off 2024 at UFC APEX with an action-packed rematch featuring No. 3 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 Johnny Walker. In addition, an intriguing matchup in the lightweight division sees Jim Miller take on Gabriel Benitez.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANKALAEV vs WALKER 2 takes place Saturday, January 13 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, followed by the main card at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs Johnny Walker (205.5)
Co-Main Event - Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau (126) vs Manel Kape (129.5)*
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Gabriel Benitez (155)
Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (136) vs Mario Bautista (135.5)
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185) vs Brunno Ferreira (185)
PRELIMS
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (247) vs Waldo Cortes Acosta (261.5)
Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (170.5) vs Preston Parsons (170.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Marcus McGhee (135.5) vs Gaston Bolanos (135.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Farid Basharat (136) vs Taylor Lapilus (136)
Featherweight Bout: Westin Wilson (145.5) vs Jean Silva (145.5)
Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta (155.5) vs Tom Nolan (155)
Flyweight Bout: Joshua Van (125.5) vs Felipe Bunes (125.5)
*Manel Kape weighed in above the flyweight limit. His bout with Matheus Nicolkau is cancelled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
