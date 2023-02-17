Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

The third week in the UFC’s current eight-week run of Saturdays featuring an event brings a return to the UFC APEX, and a fight card headlined by a crucial and compelling flyweight matchup.

Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield



Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield Location: UFC APEX - Las Vegas, Nevada



UFC APEX - Las Vegas, Nevada Where To Watch: ESPN+

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Official Weigh-In Results: