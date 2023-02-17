Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

UFC Unfiltered
The third week in the UFC’s current eight-week run of Saturdays featuring an event brings a return to the UFC APEX, and a fight card headlined by a crucial and compelling flyweight matchup.
- Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield
- Location: UFC APEX - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Where To Watch: ESPN+
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (124) vs Erin Blanchfield (125.5)
Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (204) vs Zac Pauga (205.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (266) vs Jamal Pogues (249.5)
Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight (206) vs Marcin Prachnio (205)
Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Alexander Hernandez (156)
PRELIMS
Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs Evan Elder (155.5)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (136)
Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145) vs Khusein Askhabov (146)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Philipe Lins (203.5)
Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher (171) vs Themba Gorimbo (171)
Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter (125) vs Juancamilo Ronderos (125)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
