Jessica Andrade poses on the scale during the UFC 261 Weigh-In at at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 17, 2023

The third week in the UFC’s current eight-week run of Saturdays featuring an event brings a return to the UFC APEX, and a fight card headlined by a crucial and compelling flyweight matchup.

  • Main Event: Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield
     
  • Location: UFC APEX - Las Vegas, Nevada
     
  • Where To Watch: ESPN+ 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade (124) vs Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Jordan Wright (204) vs Zac Pauga (205.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (266) vs Jamal Pogues (249.5)

Full Fight Card Breakdown

Light Heavyweight Bout: William Knight (206) vs Marcin Prachnio (205)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Alexander Hernandez (156)

PRELIMS

Lightweight Bout: Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs Evan Elder (155.5)    

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (145) vs Khusein Askhabov (146)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Philipe Lins (203.5)

Welterweight Bout: AJ Fletcher (171) vs Themba Gorimbo (171)

Flyweight Bout: Clayton Carpenter (125) vs Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

