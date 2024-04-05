Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs ALLEN takes place Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 Official Weigh-In Results: