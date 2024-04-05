 Skip to main content
Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday. Prelims Kick Off At 3pm ET / 12pm PT
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 5, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an action-packed five-round main event featuring a rematch between No. 7 Brendan Allen and "The Action Man" Chris Curtis. In addition, an exciting battle in the bantamweight division sees No. 11 ranked Norma Dumont take on returning former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs ALLEN takes place Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2 Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Main Event: Brendan Allen (186) vs Chris Curtis (186)

Co-Main Event - Featherweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs Damon Jackson (146)

Featherweight Bout: Morgan Charriere (145) vs Chepe Mariscal (145.5)

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Lightweight Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs Christos Giagos (156) 

Heavyweight Bout: Valter Walker (264) vs Lukasz Brzeski (236)

Lightweight Bout: Trevor Peek (155.5) vs Charlie Campbell (155)

PRELIMS

Welterweight Bout: Court McGee (170.5) vs Alex Morono (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Norma Dumont (136) vs Germaine de Randamie (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Falcao (136) vs Victor Hugo (135.5)

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Rising Talents | Bahamondes Interview | No More Fear For Curtis | Allen's Win Streak

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs Cynthia Calvillo (119)**

Bantamweight Bout: Dan Argueta (136) vs Jean Matsumoto (136)

Middleweight Bout: Dylan Budka (185.5) vs Cesar Almeida (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Melissa Mullins (138)*** vs Nora Cornolle (138.5)**** 

 

Alexander Hernandez weighed in over the featherweight limit by 1.5 pounds and forfeits 20% of his purse*

Cynthia Calvillo weighed in over the strawweight limit by 3 pounds and her bout with Piera Rodriguez has been cancelled**

Melissa Mullins weighed in over the bantamweight limit by 2 pounds***

Nora Cornolle weighed in over the bantamweight limit by 2.5 pounds****

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm ET. 

