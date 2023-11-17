 Skip to main content
Brendan Allen poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on June 23, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

The Fighters Step On The Scale In Las Vegas To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 17, 2023

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling main event featuring No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 12 Paul Craig. In the co-main event, exciting welterweights Michael Morales and Jake Matthews square off.

Preview Saturday's Card Fight By Fight

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs. CRAIG takes place at a special time Saturday, November 18 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, followed by the main card at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Paul Craig (186)

Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (171) vs Jake Matthews (170.5)

Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155.5) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (136) vs Nick Aguirre (136)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs Amanda Ribas (115.5)  

Welterweight Bout: Uros Medic (171) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (145)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs Jose Johnson (136)

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Mick Parkin (262.5) vs Caio Machado (250)

Featherweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (146) vs Lucas Alexander (148)*

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs Ailin Perez (136)

Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden (155.5) vs Nikolas Motta (155)

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125) vs Rafael Estevam (128)**

*Lucas Alexander weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.

**Rafael Estevam weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT. 

