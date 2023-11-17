Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (145)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs Jose Johnson (136)

Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Mick Parkin (262.5) vs Caio Machado (250)

Featherweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (146) vs Lucas Alexander (148)*

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs Ailin Perez (136)

Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden (155.5) vs Nikolas Motta (155)

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125) vs Rafael Estevam (128)**

*Lucas Alexander weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.

**Rafael Estevam weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.