Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling main event featuring No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen and No. 12 Paul Craig. In the co-main event, exciting welterweights Michael Morales and Jake Matthews square off.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ALLEN vs. CRAIG takes place at a special time Saturday, November 18 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, followed by the main card at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs Paul Craig (186)
Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (171) vs Jake Matthews (170.5)
Lightweight Bout: Chase Hooper (155.5) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5)
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (136) vs Nick Aguirre (136)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs Amanda Ribas (115.5)
Welterweight Bout: Uros Medic (171) vs Myktybek Orolbai (170)
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (145)
Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs Jose Johnson (136)
Middleweight Bout: Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs Denis Tiuliulin (186)
Heavyweight Bout: Mick Parkin (262.5) vs Caio Machado (250)
Featherweight Bout: Jeka Saragih (146) vs Lucas Alexander (148)*
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lucie Pudilova (135.5) vs Ailin Perez (136)
Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden (155.5) vs Nikolas Motta (155)
Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (125) vs Rafael Estevam (128)**
*Lucas Alexander weighed in above the featherweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.
**Rafael Estevam weighed in above the flyweight limit. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 2pm ET/11am PT, while the main card kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT.