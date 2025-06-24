 Skip to main content
Poster for UFC BJJ 1: MUSUMECI VS GABRIEL
UFC BJJ
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing June 25, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 24, 2025

The grappling world takes center stage at UFC BJJ 1 on June 25th at 5PM, where elite jiu-jitsu talent collides in a groundbreaking showcase.

UFC BJJ 1 airs live on YouTube! In the main event, 5X world champion Mikey Musumeci faces rising star Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight Championship. The night also marks the conclusion of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, the reality series that followed the sport’s most promising athletes. Two champions will be crowned as the Lightweight and Welterweight finals cap off the season, ushering in a new era for submission-only competition under the UFC banner.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring | Watch Road To The Title

UFC BJJ 1 Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Event: 135 pounds (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) - Mikey Musumeci (135) vs Rerisson Gabriel (134.5)

170 pounds (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) - Andrew Tackett (169) vs Andy Varela (168)

155 pounds (UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique (155) vs Danilo Moreira (155)

155 pounds - Keith Krikorian (155) vs Joao Assonitis (153)

125 pounds - Cassia Moura (124.5) vs Talita Alencar (125)

205 pounds - Filipe Pimentel (203.5) vs Pedro Machado (202.5)

145 pounds - Bella Mir (145) vs Carol Joia (143)

155 pounds - Keven Carrasco (154.5) vs Ty Costlow (155)

