Weigh-In Results | UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel

UFC BJJ 1 airs live on YouTube! In the main event, 5X world champion Mikey Musumeci faces rising star Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight Championship. The night also marks the conclusion of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, the reality series that followed the sport’s most promising athletes. Two champions will be crowned as the Lightweight and Welterweight finals cap off the season, ushering in a new era for submission-only competition under the UFC banner.