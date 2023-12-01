 Skip to main content
Beneil Dariush poses on the scale during the UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-in at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC Austin

The Fighters Step On The Scale To Make It Official For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 1, 2023

UFC returns to Austin, Texas with one of the most stacked fight nights of the year, headlined by a pivotal lightweight matchup between No. 4 Beneil Dariush and No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Also on the card, lightweight strikers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Jalin Turner takes on No. 13 Bobby Green in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (156) vs Bobby Green (155)

Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)

Austin Full Fight Card Preview

Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170) vs Kelvin Gastelum (170)

Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154) vs Joaquim Silva (156) 

Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)

PRELIMS

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Miesha Tate (135.5) vs Julia Avila (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185) vs Cody Brundage (185)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Joe Solecki (155) 

MORE AUSTIN: Dariush Interview | Tsarukyan's Best | Rob Font Interview | Austin On The Rise | Reasons To Watch

Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight Bout: Wellington Turman (171) vs Jared Gooden (171)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)

 

Due to an illness with Steve Garcia, his bout against Melquizael Costa has been cancelled. 

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. 

Tags
Official Weigh-In
weigh-ins
Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Fellow Flyweight Contenders
Athletes

Alexandre Pantoja Breaks Down The Flyweight Division

Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Fellow Flyweight Contenders

Watch the Video
Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Nate Diaz in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards Aims To Defend His Belt Against Challenger Colby Covington At UFC 296 Live From T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023 

Watch the Video
Colby Covington prepares to fight Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Journey Means More To Colby Covington

Colby Covington Discusses His UFC Journey And Why He’s Going To Leave His Upcoming UFC Welterweight Title Fight With Leon Edwards At UFC 296 Victorious.

More