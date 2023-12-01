Weigh-In Results | UFC Austin

Athletes
UFC returns to Austin, Texas with one of the most stacked fight nights of the year, headlined by a pivotal lightweight matchup between No. 4 Beneil Dariush and No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Also on the card, lightweight strikers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Jalin Turner takes on No. 13 Bobby Green in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Arman Tsarukyan (155.5)
Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner (156) vs Bobby Green (155)
Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (135) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170) vs Kelvin Gastelum (170)
Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (154) vs Joaquim Silva (156)
Middleweight Bout: Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
PRELIMS
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Miesha Tate (135.5) vs Julia Avila (135.5)
Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese (185) vs Cody Brundage (185)
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Joe Solecki (155)
Light Heavyweight Bout: Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs Ihor Potieria (204)
Welterweight Bout: Wellington Turman (171) vs Jared Gooden (171)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)
Due to an illness with Steve Garcia, his bout against Melquizael Costa has been cancelled.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
