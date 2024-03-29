Weigh-In Results | UFC Atlantic City

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Official Weigh-In Results: