Weigh-In Results | UFC Atlantic City

Announcements
UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Women's Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Manon Fiorot (125.25)
Co-Main Event - Vicente Luque (170) vs Joaquin Buckley (170)
Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview | Order UFC 300
Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs Sedriques Dumas (185)
Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (146) vs Kyle Nelson (145)
Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (170) vs Rhys McKee (170.25)
Weigh-In Highlights | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot
PRELIMS
Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs Jamall Emmers (145)
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Loopy Godinez (115)
Featherweight Bout: Julio Arce (147)* vs Herbert Burns (145)
Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs Connor Matthews (145)
Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (205) vs Anton Turkalj (205)
Women's Flyweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (125) vs Melissa Gatto (125)
Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (186) vs Jacob Malkoun (185)
Bantamweight Bout: Angel Pacheco (135) vs Caolan Loughran (135)
*Julio Arce weighed-in above the 146 pound featherweight limit.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
