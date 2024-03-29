 Skip to main content
TOP RANKED FLYWEIGHTS (#2) ERIN BLANCHFIELD AND (#3) MANON FIOROT HEADLINE UFC RETURN TO ATLANTIC CITY
Weigh-In Results | UFC Atlantic City

The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Step On The Scale To Make It Official For Saturday
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 29, 2024

UFC returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the first time since 2018 with a stacked event headlined by top ranked flyweights as No. 2 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces No. 3 Manon Fiorot with title aspirations on the line. Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman battles Bruno Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs FIOROT will take place Saturday, March 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims also airing on ESPN2 beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT followed by the main card on ESPN at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD 

Main Event - Women's Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Manon Fiorot (125.25)

Co-Main Event - Vicente Luque (170) vs Joaquin Buckley (170)

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (186) vs Bruno Silva (186)

Middleweight Bout: Nursulton Ruziboev (185) vs Sedriques Dumas (185)

Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo (146) vs Kyle Nelson (145)

Welterweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (170) vs Rhys McKee (170.25)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr (145.25) vs Jamall Emmers (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Loopy Godinez (115)

Featherweight Bout: Julio Arce (147)* vs Herbert Burns (145)

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (145.25) vs Connor Matthews (145)

Light Heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (205) vs Anton Turkalj (205)

Women's Flyweight Bout: Viktoriia Dudakova (125) vs Melissa Gatto (125)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (186) vs Jacob Malkoun (185)

Bantamweight Bout: Angel Pacheco (135) vs Caolan Loughran (135)

*Julio Arce weighed-in above the 146 pound featherweight limit. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot, live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

