 Skip to main content
Ilia Topuria of Germany poses on the scale during the UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-in at Honda Center on February 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Weigh-in

Weigh-In Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The Official Weights Of The Athletes Competing October 26 At Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 25, 2024

UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against No. 2 ranked Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights, No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.  

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway airs at a special time! Prelims kickoff Saturday October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event -  Featherweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (145) vs Max Holloway (145) 

Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186)  

Full Fight Card Preview | Order UFC 308

Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs Dan Ige (146)  

Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (185) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)  

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ibo Aslan (205) vs Rafael Cerqueira (203)

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (171) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (171)

Catchweight (160-lbs) Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs Myktybek Orolbai (159)

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185) vs Brunno Ferreira (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs Chris Barnett (264)

Featherweights Bout: Farid Basharat (137) vs Victor Hugo (145.5)  

MORE UFC 308: UFC 308 Embedded | Rising Talents | Holloway Hawaii Interview | Co-Main Breakdown | RDA Speaks | Dan Ige Interview | Coaches Talk Main Event | Countdown

Middleweight Bout: Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs Bruno Silva (186) 

Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs Carlos Leal (169.5) 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Tags
Official Weigh-In
Live Weigh-Ins
weigh-ins
Max Holloway Relives BMF Moments
Athletes

Max Holloway Relives His Iconic BMF Moments

Look Back At The Most Bada** Moments of BMF Champion, Max Holloway's Career Ahead Of His Upcoming Title Shot Against Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Watch the Video
Robert Whittaker
Embedded

UFC 308 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024

More
Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates is seen on stage during the UFC 294 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 19, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

The Octagon Returns To Abu Dhabi On October 26 For UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night At Etihad Arena!

More