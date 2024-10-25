Weigh-In Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against No. 2 ranked Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights, No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker and No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway airs at a special time! Prelims kickoff Saturday October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Official Weigh-In Results:
MAIN CARD
Main Event - Featherweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria (145) vs Max Holloway (145)
Co-Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Khamzat Chimaev (186)
Full Fight Card Preview
Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206)
Featherweight Bout: Lerone Murphy (145.5) vs Dan Ige (146)
Middleweight Bout: Shara Magomedov (185) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
PRELIMS
Light Heavyweight Bout: Ibo Aslan (205) vs Rafael Cerqueira (203)
Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (171) vs Rafael Dos Anjos (171)
Catchweight (160-lbs) Bout: Mateusz Rebecki (160) vs Myktybek Orolbai (159)
Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (185) vs Brunno Ferreira (185.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (241) vs Chris Barnett (264)
Featherweights Bout: Farid Basharat (137) vs Victor Hugo (145.5)
Middleweight Bout: Ismail Naurdiev (185) vs Bruno Silva (186)
Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov (171) vs Carlos Leal (169.5)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.