Weigh-In Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway airs at a special time! Prelims kickoff Saturday October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How To Watch UFC 308 In Your Region

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Official Weigh-In Results: